Chicago Med is leaving Netflix very soon

Chicago Med fans have been able to binge-watch the show’s first five seasons on Netflix for a while now, but that is about to end.

The One Chicago drama centered around the people who work at Gaffney Medical Center had been licensed to Netflix, giving fans an extra place to watch the show. It was also a very convenient way for people without cable to keep up with Med.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that the contract with Netflix is coming to a close, so future seasons of Chicago Med will not end up on the streaming giant. At least not yet.

The last day of Chicago Med on Netflix

Chicago Med is leaving Netflix on Thursday, July 21, 2022. That still provides some time for fans to binge-watch the show’s first five seasons before the date arrives. But time is quickly running out.

Where can Chicago Med episodes be streamed?

The great news is that Chicago Med can still be streamed online. All seven seasons of Chicago Med can be viewed on Peacock, a streaming service that NBC put into place. That’s also where episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. can be watched.

It is due to Peacock that there was no need to extend a deal with Netflix. Now, NBC can keep everything in-house, which means they can decide which advertisements are associated with the long-running drama.

More news and notes about Chicago Med

Recently, Chicago Med’s Kristen Hager shared nude pregnancy photos that she had taken. Kristen played Dr. Stevie Hammer during the first half of Season 7, but she had to take some time away for her pregnancy.

Regarding the show itself, that huge Chicago Med cliffhanger from the season finale has left fans with many questions about how things could look in Season 8. It also opens the door for a crossover with Chicago Fire and/or Chicago P.D. in the fall.

The new season of Chicago Med arrives in September 2022, so it won’t be much longer until new stories are revealed. It is also expected that some new people will be announced as joining the Chicago Med cast in the next month or so.

As a reminder, Chicago Med fans who want to go back and re-watch the season finale can do so by streaming it on Peacock. That might be a good thing to do before the Season 8 premiere in the fall.

