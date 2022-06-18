Chicago Med’s Kristen Hager shares nude pregnancy photos

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on Season 7 of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med actress Kristen Hager is certainly not shy. As she gets very close to delivering her baby, Kristen shared several nude photos of herself that prominently feature her baby bump.

It was during Chicago Med Season 7 that Kristen joined the show. She was brought in to help soften the blow of Yaya DeCosta (Nurse April Sexton) and Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) moving on to other things.

But midway through a season of playing Dr. Stevie Hammer, Kristen stepped away from Chicago Med so that she could focus on her pregnancy and her now growing family. That was a big reason why Jessy Schram returned to play Dr. Hannah Asher again.

It appears that the door is open for Kristen to return to the Chicago Med cast in the future, but she may decide to spend a lot of time focusing on her baby.

Kristen Hager makes a splash on social media

Noting only who took the photo, Kristen just shared a post that features her holding up her hair while her baby bump takes center stage.

And in a new post that just went up on Instagram, Kristen shared three nude silhouettes that have the actress posing in heels.

One Chicago returns to NBC in Fall 2022

New seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have been ordered by NBC, and brand-new episodes will begin airing in Fall 2022.

On Chicago Med, there are a lot of questions stemming from the apartment building fire that took place at the end of the Season 7 finale. Were Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Dylan Scott able to get out of there in time? The Season 8 premiere will address that.

There was also a big Chicago Fire cliffhanger after the Stellaride wedding. The writers for the show introduced it in a very subtle way at the very end of the season finale, so it’s unclear where the story will be heading when Season 11 begins.

And the shocking death on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale could lead to a lot of repercussions that Intelligence will have to deal with. Could we see some really intense internal drama coming from the team? Fans will have to tune in this fall to find out what happens next.

To re-watch any of the One Chicago finales from the spring, fans can stream them on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.