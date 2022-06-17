Sophia Bush from Chicago P.D. just got married

Actress Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes enjoying time in Italy before they got married. Pic credit: @SophiaBush/Instagram

Sophia Bush, who used to star as Erin Lindsay on the Chicago P.D. cast and as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, reportedly got married over the weekend.

The surprising news that Sophia and fiancé Grant Hughes got married has not yet been confirmed by the couple, but PEOPLE reported that the City County Clerk’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma has confirmed the marriage.

We definitely look forward to hearing more details from Sophia, and we expect her to share them on her podcast or on social media. She may be enjoying time on her honeymoon right now.

Hughes is a FocusMotion co-founder who is originally from Oklahoma, likely giving the couple a great reason to get married in the area.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

In August 2021, Sophia took to social media to share some great photos of her long-time boyfriend Grant proposing to her in Italy. It was the perfect setting for their relationship to take the next step.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” Sophia wrote as the lovely caption for a photo that showed Grant dipping to one knee while on a boat.

“Turns out this whole ‘being engaged’ thing is really, really fun,” Sophia wrote on another post that she shared from her engagement trip in Italy during August 2021.

