Tracy Spiridakos from Chicago P.D. enjoys the sun in yellow bikini

Tracy Spiridakos plays a really serious character on the Chicago P.D. cast, but she recently took some time to enjoy the sun and spend some time with friends.

On Chicago P.D., Tracy plays Detective Hailey Upton, a member of Intelligence. Her boss is Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight, someone she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with on cases.

Recently, Upton got married to Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) – a move that was to not only protect their relationship, but also to help save Upton from a dramatic situation she was in.

At the end of Season 8, when Voight and Upton were bending some laws to try and locate Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), a suspect got hold of Voight’s gun. Upton ended up shooting him, and Voight made the body disappear.

That coverup led to some problems in the relationship between Upton and Halstead, but they have smoothed things out a lot, and they are now a power couple on the show that could end up running Intelligence one day.

Outside of the show, though, Tracy seems much more fun than her character, as showcased in a number of social media posts she has recently made that depict her having good times on vacations.

Tracy Spiridakos relaxes in a yellow bikini

Earlier this week, Tracy shared some fun Instagram photos and videos where she can be seen enjoying a few cocktails with friends. She is also pleased with the yellow bikini that she is wearing and points it out in the caption.

Feel free to scroll through the photos of the Instagram posts shared below.

Tracy also spent some time in Greece

Recently, Tracy also shared some posts on social media that depicted the time that she got to spend in Greece. In the first post, Tracy even hints at planning a return to Greece next year.

And in this next post, Tracy can be seen enjoying a nice drink out on the beach.

One Chicago returns in September

Chicago P.D. Season 10 rolls out in Fall 2022, with the season premiere set for September 21. There are a lot of questions about where the show is going to go after that dramatic Season 9 finale, especially in regard to Voight and what Upton did.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.