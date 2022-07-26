Chicago Med set hit with bullets during gunfire incident in the city

Brian Tree continues to play Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med set was hit by bullets during an incident that took place this past week.

This news follows the revelation that the Chicago-based set of Justified: City Primeval had to halt work when an external gun battle drove through the barricades of the show.

According to Deadline, multiple bullets pierced the fence of the Chicago Med set. They also stated that at least one trailer was hit during the incident.

The great news is that no one was injured during the shooting and that it didn’t end up affecting the production of Chicago Med episodes. The scary moments reportedly took place right before the cast and crew were going to break for lunch.

Regarding the earlier incident that took place on Justified: City Primeval, the cast and crew were on set when the vehicles broke through the barricades, and people reportedly had to take cover.

Nobody was injured on the set of the new Justified series, either, but it has led to a lot of new safety procedures for Chicago-based television and movie sets that will help provide a safer environment for future filming.

Chicago Med filming Season 8 episodes

The Chicago Med cast is currently on location to begin shooting Season 8 episodes of the show. NBC had given the One Chicago drama an early renewal for the season, so it was always expected that they would get right back to filming this summer.

The season premiere for Chicago Med is going to arrive on Wednesday, September 21, showing how close fans are to watching some new content.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

All Chicago Med episodes available for streaming

To catch up on past seasons and episodes of Chicago Med, viewers can stream all of them on Peacock. It might be a good idea for fans to go back and watch the final few episodes of Season 7, as there was a huge cliffhanger on the Chicago Med finale.

In fact, all three One Chicago dramas ended on cliffhangers that will need to be addressed during premiere night this fall, so it is a good idea to go back and re-watch all of the finales before the new seasons begin.

It’s still a bit early for the Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1 synopsis and television promos to be released, but we will make sure to pass them on as soon as NBC starts heavily promoting the shows again.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.