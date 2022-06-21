Chicago Med Season 8 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Chicago Med. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Med ended its seventh season with a cliffhanger finale and three characters in danger of their lives.

The good news is that Chicago Med will return for its eighth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Med Season 8.

This article provides everything that is known about Chicago Med Season 8 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 8 of Chicago Med?

The good news is that NBC knows how valuable the Chicago shows are for the network and renewed all three of the shows.

This is actually older news since Wolf Entertainment signed a five-year contract to stay at NBC in 2020, so there are three more seasons of Chicago Med and its sister shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Fire.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, at the time. “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Release date latest: When does Chicago Med Season 8 come out?

Chicago Med will return in the fall of 2022. However, the exact date remains unknown.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It is even hard to guess based on the first seven seasons of the show. The first and third seasons premiered in the middle of November. The second, third, fourth, fifth, and seventh, at the end of September. The sixth season was in the middle of COVID-19, so its release was off anyway.

We predict that the schedule will remain in September as it was in 2021 and that Chicago Med should premiere on either September 21 or September 28 this year.

We will update this article when the Chicago Med official release date is revealed and also when the first teaser trailers hit NBC.

Chicago Med Season 8 cast updates

There are several cast updates for season eight, with many characters either returning, exiting, or moving up to series regulars.

Steven Weber joined the series as Dr. Dan Archer and will move up to a series regular position in Season 8. Archer is a former Naval surgeon struggling with PTSD.

Jesse Schram has also been moved up to a series regular as Dr. Hannah Asher. In Season 7, Archer offered Asher a chance to rebuild her career after overcoming addiction issues.

However, on the other hand, Kristen Hager is leaving the show and will not appear in Season 8. She played Dr. Stevie Hammer.

“We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future,” Executive producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider told Deadline.

Thanks to the cliffhanger in the finale, the future of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), Dylan Scott (Guy Lockhart), and Jo (Riley Voelkel) remains unknown.

The cast who are returning includes Yaya DaCosta, Dominic Rains, Tehmina Sunny, Torrey Devitto, Kara Killmer, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt.

We will update this article when there is news on new cast members or any changes announced in-between seasons.

Chicago Med Season 8 spoilers

The Chicago Med Season 7 finale was an explosive one, and it ended with a massive cliffhanger, so fans are sure to want to tune in to see how everything turns out.

In the season finale, Jo was planning to leave town when a dirty cop blew her cover. She went into hiding at Will’s apartment, and Dylan showed up to say goodbye to her.

However, one of the criminals from Jo’s case showed up and Dylan eventually shot him. However, Jo can’t run because she was injured during the struggle. The problem is that Will returned, and when they tried to help Jo leave, they were trapped in a hall with the building on fire.

Chicago Med Season 8 will see whether these three lived and will determine if Jo escapes or not. There also might be a chance to learn who the dirty cop is.

NBC has yet to announce when Chicago Med Season 8 will premiere.