Chicago Fire cast: Severide shares fun set photo

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide during Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire cast member Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Servide on the show, shared a fun photo from the set of the show.

This might be considered an article with some Chicago Fire spoilers in it, as the new photo certainly makes it seem like Severide is going to survive an encounter at his cabin.

At the end of Chicago Fire Season 10, Severide and Stella Kidd finally got married. The couple was heading to a cabin in the woods for their honeymoon, but a vehicle pulled up outside in a menacing fashion before the episode went to black.

It was assumed that the vehicle has something to do with the drug ring that Severide helped break up near the end of the last season. But it appears that he is now back to work, despite what might or might not happen at the cabin during the Season 11 premiere.

This is all good news for Severide fans, especially since the show has lost some familiar faces over the years.

Matthew Casey might not be back, as actor Jesse Spencer wants to spend time with his family, but it looks like Taylor Kinney is ready to keep playing Severide for many more episodes.

Squad photo from Chicago Fire Season 11

In the Chicago Fire set photo shared by Taylor Kinney, we get to see the four members of Squad out on a call. They are all in the foreground of the image, holding up 11 fingers to denote the new season of the show.

The people in the picture are Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris).

A fun photo from the set of Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: @TaylorKinney111/Instagram

More news from Chicago Fire Season 11

In other news about the show, a Chicago Fire cast member is returning for Season 11. This was a character who might have been shown the door after some events in Season 10, but they are back for some more drama this fall.

It was also revealed that Chris Mansa got engaged. He plays Mason on the show – the new firefighter who joined Truck in Season 10.

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere arrives on Wednesday, September 21. All three Chicago-based shows are coming back on that night and we should soon start seeing television advertisements teasing what will happen in the fall.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.