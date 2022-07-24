Chicago Fire cast member gets engaged

Chris Mansa now plays Mason on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has some more wedding news to share, but this time it is about one of the actors who stars on the show.

Chris Mansa, who plays new firefighter Mason Locke on the One Chicago drama, revealed the huge news to his Instagram followers that he is now engaged.

It was during Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 12 (Natural Born Firefighter) when fans of the show first met Mason. He pulled off an incredible save to help out a neighbor, showing his natural talent to do the job.

Unfortunately Mason’s past was keeping him from becoming a Chicago firefighter until several people at Firehouse 51 worked hard to get the CFD to adjust its rules for someone like him.

After Matthew Casey left to go work in Portland and Stella Kidd was put in charge of Truck 81 in Season 10, Christopher Herrmann thought it would be a good idea to push for Mason. Stella was unsure at first, but Mason is now a full-time member of the firehouse.

This means we should see a lot more of Mason when Chicago Fire Season 11 episodes begin rolling out in the fall.

Chris Mansa announces the great news

“Built in God. Stronger together. I love you today and forever. – Paradice,” Chris posted as the opening to his Instagram announcement.

“In case it’s not clear, I am engaged to the stunningly unmatched @meamimami Uh uh oh uh uh oh oh oh oh uh uh oh 🎶 #engaged #blackexcellence #exclusive #tryjesus,” Chris added to his post.

Below you can see two great photos of the happy couple.

More great photos of the happy couple

Taking to her own Instagram page, Méami shared some additional engagement photos of the couple, including some close-ups of her ring and the couple posing in a field.

“How can I possibly say all that this man, the great love of my life, and now FIANCÉ means to me…words fall short, and those of you that know me, know I can talk. I sat for 3 days trying to collect the words to express how I feel about this incredible soul,” opened the lovely caption that she wrote for her engagement announcement.

And how about a video from when the engagement took place?

The new season of Chicago Fire arrives on September 21, which is the same night as the season premieres for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

In order to help create buzz for the new episodes of the show, a video about the women of Chicago Fire was released.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.