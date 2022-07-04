Women of Chicago Fire featured in fun new cast video

The Chicago Fire cast features some powerful women. Pic credit: Wolf Entertainment

The women of Chicago Fire know how to get the job done. And in a fun video released for the show, fans can get to know the primary cast members even better.

Chicago Fire cast members Miranda Rae Mayo, Kara Killmer, and Hanako Greensmith are featured in a video with the women chatting about the show, playing games, and talking about their favorite scenes.

On the show, Miranda plays Stella Kidd, Kara plays Sylvie Brett, and Hanako plays Violet Mikami. The trio has been a lot of fun to watch on-screen together, but absences for Stella and Sylvie during Season 10 left big gaps in the show.

As Chicago Fire Season 11 gets close to debuting in Fall 2022, it looks like fans will get to see many more stories that feature Stella, Sylvie, and Violet. But there are still questions stemming from the Chicago Fire season finale.

The Chicago Fire women share their thoughts

In the video below, Chicago Fire fans can watch Miranda Rae Mayo, Kara Killmer, and Hanako Greensmith take part in some very fun interviews about the show. It’s a great way to see the ladies outside of new episodes, and they are definitely a lot of fun.

More to come from Chicago Fire in Season 11

NBC ordered Chicago Fire Season 11 very early, showing the network has a lot of confidence in the long-running drama. In the final 2021-2022 television rankings, all three Chicago-based shows continued to do extremely well.

And One Chicago is back in September 2022, with each of the three shows having some cliffhangers to deal with. That could lead to a really dramatic night for the Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 premieres.

Recently, Kara Killmer shared a behind-the-scenes video from the Chicago Fire set, where she was having some fun with Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey). The footage was from when they were filming the Season 10 finale, and it shows them dancing around between takes.

Below is an important scene from Season 10, where Stella finds out that she isn’t going to have to leave Firehouse 51.

To catch up on past Chicago Fire episodes or to re-watch some of the classic installments from over the years, all seasons of the Chicago-based drama can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.