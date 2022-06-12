Chicago Fire cast: Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer share BTS dance video

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire cast member Kara Killmer, who plays Sylvie Brett on the show, shared a behind-the-scenes dance video and a lot of photos from when the season finale was being filmed.

As they were filming an important sequence for Brettsey, Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer appeared to be having a lot of fun on the Chicago Fire set.

And that includes doing a quick dance in between takes.

Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer dance on Chicago Fire set

“The best ever. @nbconechicago @dickwolf #chicagofire #jessespencer,” Kara Killmer wrote on an Instagram post that featured her dancing with Jesse Spencer.

Jesse looked sharp in a suit and Kara sported a blonde updo and a red gown.

The humorous video showcases the two Chicago Fire actors doing The Floss in between takes.

Stellaride wedding photo dump from Kara Killmer

Some great photos of the Chicago Fire cast were also shared by Killmer as she posed with her friends at the Stellaride wedding. It showed how much fun they were all having as the filming was taking place in Chicago.

Among the people featured in the photos below are Taylor Kinney (Severide), Miranda Rae Mayo (Kidd), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Eamonn Walker (Boden), and Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami).

One Chicago returns in Fall 2022

All three One Chicago shows are coming back for new episodes in the fall. This will be Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10. Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd finally got married, which provided the opportunity for Matthew Casey to return from his time in Portland. It also meant that Casey and Brett would share some scenes together.

There were several cliffhangers on the Chicago Fire season finale, as well as a lot of relationship drama that could carry over to Season 11 of the show. Each of the shows had cliffhangers to end the spring, including a big one where a character died on Chicago P.D. And then there was that fire that brought an end to Chicago Med Season 7.

There are a lot of questions about what the Chicago Fire cast will look like, especially since there was some drama about Violet and new paramedic Emma. That should all get addressed early in the season.

The future likely holds some bad news for Brettsey fans as well.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.