Chicago Fire: Is Sylvie Brett’s relationship with Matthew Casey over?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Casey on Chicago Fire Season 10 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire may be ready to throw another wrench into the relationship between Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey on the show. And it’s also possible that fans end up unfulfilled after the season finale just ended with more questions than answers.

For years, Chicago Fire fans were waiting for Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) to get together. There were always roadblocks, though, and the extended relationship between Casey and Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) really put everything on hold.

During Chicago Fire Season 10, Casey and Brett finally got together, leading to fans sharing the relationship name “Brettsey” for every big milestone they had. But the enjoyment didn’t last long, as it was revealed that the actor playing Casey was leaving the show.

Within the world of One Chicago, Casey moved to Portland to take care of the sons of a fallen firefighter. Casey really stepped up in a big way and the writers for Chicago Fire tried to keep Brettsey alive by doing the long-distance thing. But long-distance relationships are hard, and this one may have run its course.

Is it the end of Brettsey on Chicago Fire?

“I wish you could have stayed forever [in Portland],” Casey said to Brett as they were slow-dancing at the Stellaride wedding during the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale.

“You made a beautiful life for yourself in Oregon, Matt. But it’s your life, not mine. My 51 family is here. My work is here, my life is here. How much longer can we keep this up with so much time apart?” Brett responded with a tragic tone to her voice.

“I don’t know. But we’re together tonight,” Casey said in a low voice as it seemed that it was beginning to dawn on him that this might be their last dance together.

The foreshadowing was pretty heavy here, but it was also written in a way that makes it seem like the writers are hoping Jesse Spencer will return to the Chicago Fire cast. While unlikely, keeping the door open for as long as possible is good for the show.

Chicago Fire Season 11 could reveal a single Sylvie Brett

There is a much bigger Chicago Fire cliffhanger that will have to be addressed when Season 11 begins, as the fates of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are very much in question. But when that situation gets resolved, the writers will have to circle back to what is going on in the life of Sylvie Brett.

It is assumed that Brett is going to be back to full-time work at Firehouse 51, but there are some unresolved matters in regard to Violet, Chief Hawkins, and the mysterious Emma Jacobs. After Emma ran out on a patient and made herself look bad on the finale, could she be gone for good? Or does she has one last bit of chaos in her?

Meanwhile, Brett could be single, and it’s entirely possible that we simply hear about her relationship ending with Casey as she talks to another character on the show. It’s also possible that Jesse Spencer filmed an additional scene or two that will be featured on the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere to bring closure, but fans shouldn’t just expect that to happen.

Before Chicago Fire returns in Fall 2022, fans of the show can use Peacock to stream prior episodes and enjoy the time that Casey and Brett had together. Brettsey has likely come to an end, even though the characters will probably remain friends through correspondence.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.