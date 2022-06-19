Where did Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med rank for 2021-2022 television season?

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) ended up working together on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med turned in another year of great ratings at NBC, rewarding the network for investing so early in the renewals of each show.

Wednesday nights typically belong to the trio of One Chicago shows when they are rolling out new episodes, and there are even night’s when repeat episodes are shown where NBC does extremely well.

Recently, the final television ratings for 2021-2022 were released, with updated numbers reflecting how many viewers are tuning in live, as well as counting everyone who views the new episodes within the first seven days of release through DVRs or OnDemand functions.

These ratings numbers are for Chicago Fire Season 10, Chicago P.D. Season 9, and Chicago Med Season 7.

Where did the One Chicago shows rank in the ratings?

In the new numbers reported by Deadline, Chicago Fire ranked as the third most-watched drama on television during the 2021-2022 season. An estimated 9.81 million viewers turned in for each new episode of Chicago Fire. The only shows in all of television with more viewers were NCIS, FBI, and NFL action.

A little further down the chart, Chicago P.D. ranked eighth overall in non-NFL programs, drawing in an estimated 9.15 million viewers per week. And Chicago Med ranked right behind them, with an average of 9.09 million viewers for each new episodes.

Having all three One Chicago shows ranking in the top 10 was amazing for NBC, and it shows that there could be many more new seasons of the dramas coming down the road.

As for the full top 10 list of non-NFL shows, they were (in order) NCIS, FBI, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, Young Sheldon, 60 Minutes, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

2021-22 TV Season Program Rankings: ‘Sunday Night Football’, ‘This Is Us’ Final Chapter & ‘NCIS’ Lead Top 40 https://t.co/us14og75wF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 5, 2022

New seasons of the One Chicago shows

There is a lot more drama to come from One Chicago when the network debuts Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 this fall.

Each of the dramas has questions to answer in the fall, and that includes the big Chicago Fire cliffhanger from after the Stellaride wedding. At least the long-time couple finally got married, but will they survive?

There was also a shocking death on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale. It is something that will have to be addressed in the new season, and the way the case went down could impact how Intelligence gets to work in the future.

To go back and re-watch episodes from the previous seasons of these hit shows, fans can stream them on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.