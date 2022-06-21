Chicago Fire Season 11 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire finished up its 10th season with a big wedding and the return of one older star. The problem came after the wedding, with a big cliffhanger that left fans afraid for Severide.

However, there might be some changes coming in Chicago Fire Season 11, and fans can continue to enjoy the story as the show was renewed.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Fire Season 11.

Here is everything we know so far about Chicago Fire Season 11.

Is there going to be a Season 11 of Chicago Fire?

The good news is that NBC knows how valuable the Chicago shows are for the network and renewed all three of the shows.

This is actually older news since Wolf Entertainment signed a five-year contract to stay at NBC in 2020, so there are three more seasons of Chicago Fire and its sister shows, Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, at the time. “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

Release date latest: When does Chicago Fire Season 11 come out?

Chicago Fire will return in the fall of 2022. However, the exact date remains unknown.

Almost every season of Chicago Fire has premiered around the same date every year. The only exceptions were its first season, the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, and the fourth and fifth seasons. Every other season, the premiere has always come between September 22 and September 28.

We predict that the schedule will remain in September as it was in 2021 and that Chicago PD should premiere on either September 21 or September 28 this year.

We will update this article when the Chicago Fire official release date is revealed and also when the first teaser trailers hit NBC.

Chicago Fire Season 11 cast updates

The biggest Chicago Fire cast change happened during Season 10. This change saw Jesse Spencer leave the show when Captain Matthew Casey moved from Chicago to Oregon.

The good news is that he returned for the season finale for a wedding, but the bad news is that he tried to convince Sylvie to leave with him for Oregon. However, she said he is where he is supposed to be, and Chicago is where she is supposed to be.

Fans dodged a bullet, with Kara Killmer returning as Sylvie Brett for Chicago Fire Season 11.

There were some worries that Taylor Kinney might be leaving as well, but based on the finale with Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, both should be back for Season 11.

Also likely returning in Season 11 is Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Randy Flagler as Capp, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Anthony Ferrari as Tony, Daniel Kyri as Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo.

We will update this article when there is news on new cast members or any changes announced between seasons.

Chicago Fire Season 11 spoilers

Chicago Fire finished Season 10 with a wedding.

Severide and Stella got married in that finale, but it almost didn’t happen. The good news is that Casey made his return to Chicago for the wedding and saved the day. The wedding venue was not available, so Casey found a ship captain to preside over the wedding on a boat.

However, there was then a cliffhanger that made it look like both Severide and Stella are in danger. As they were in a cabin as newlyweds, some trucks arrived outside the cabin, and it looked like the drug dealers that have wanted to get back at Severide.

The question now is whether the newlyweds survive the incident. With one original gone in Matthew Casey, could the show lose its other OG in Severide?

NBC has yet to announce when Chicago Fire Season 11 will premiere.