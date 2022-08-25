Chicago Med hints at small crossover with Chicago P.D.

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

A small Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. crossover was just hinted at by a set photo that was shared online.

While this won’t be a true crossover where the casts of each show take part in an event night for One Chicago, it’s still fun to see characters from one show pop up on another one.

Today, a picture was shared on social media that features Marina Squerciati popping up on the set of Chicago Med. It was accompanied with set photos from Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., suggesting some fun is in store.

Squerciati plays Officer Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast. For years, Burgess has been a member of Intelligence, finally getting the approval of Hank Voight to make that jump. Before that, she just worked in the same precinct and helped out on some cases.

As shown in the photo below, Squerciati can be seen with Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin) from the Chicago Med cast.

This might be a hint that due to the apartment complex fire, that Burgess is going to be appearing in an upcoming episode of Chicago Med. Possibly investigating the shooting that also took place there.

One Chicago social media share

“Your favorite Windy City squads are ready for their close-ups. 🥰,” reads the Instagram caption from One Chicago.

The image definitely makes it seem like Burgess, Halstead, and Goodwin will be appearing in another new episode together that will air in Fall 2022 on NBC.

Chicago Med Season 8 coming soon

NBC is debuting Chicago Med Season 8 this fall, with the season premiere slated to arrive on Wednesday, September 21. The show left off on a huge cliffhanger in the spring, with the apartment building owned by Halstead getting set on fire.

There was also a gunfight that left several people wounded and created a few mysteries about how the new season would begin. It’s definitely a good idea for Chicago Med fans to go back and re-watch the final episode of Season 7 before the show returns this fall.

Elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, some Chicago Fire spoilers were revealed on the set of the show. Season 11 has already begun filming at Firehouse 51.

And we have also learned that a supporting character from Chicago Fire is coming back for more episodes of the show.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.