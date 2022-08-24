Chicago P.D. cast: Benjamin Levy Aguilar returns

Benjamin Levy Aguilar on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago P.D. cast now includes actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar as a full-time member for Season 10.

Last season, Aguilar appeared for the first time as Dante Torres, a new recruit who was a bit rough around the edges.

Dante worked really well with Intelligence during the one episode that he rode along with Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer), and now Chicago P.D. fans are going to see a lot more of him in the fall.

Outside of the world of One Chicago, television viewers have seen Aguilar on Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across The Street From The Girl With The Window. He played Rex Bakke opposite Kristen Bell on the project.

A report from Deadline confirmed the great news that Aguilar is coming back, and he should add a fresh character to the mix that will still include the other series regulars.

By becoming a series regular himself, Aguilar will be seen in nearly all Chicago P.D. Season 10 episodes, giving him a lot of time to really flesh out the character.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins soon on NBC

We are less than a month from the season premiere of the One Chicago shows. They begin airing on Wednesday, September 21 at 8/7c on NBC. The night starts with a new episode of Chicago Med, continues with the premiere of Chicago Fire, and closes out with the return of Chicago P.D.

Below is a scene from the first episode that featured Dante Torres where he helps Halstead interview a suspect that is difficult to read.

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos (she plays Detective Hailey Upton) took to social media to welcome the new Chicago P.D. cast member. They did so by sharing some photos from the set of Season 10.

In some sad news about the show, former cast member Anne Heche died this summer. She appeared in a number of Season 6 episodes and her character worked very closely with Intelligence.

Soffer also left Heche a tribute on social media.

As a reminder, all previous episodes of Chicago P.D. can be streamed on Peacock. It might be a good idea for fans to go back and re-watch the Season 9 finale, as there were a number of important moments that could have an impact on how the new season begins in Fall 2022.

