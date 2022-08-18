Chicago P.D. cast member Jesse Lee Soffer pays tribute to Anne Heche

Jay Halstead is played by Jesse Lee Soffer on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Jesse Lee Soffer took the time to pay tribute to former Chicago P.D. cast member Anne Heche this week.

Heche died due to injuries sustained in a car accident. The sad news has led to a lot of reactions from people that she worked with over the years, including cast members from One Chicago.

Fans of Chicago P.D. know Heche from her role as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan, where she acted in many scenes with Soffer (Jay Halstead) and fellow star, Jason Beghe (he plays Hank Voight).

It was during Season 6 that Heche first appeared as Kate Brennan, someone who would always keep Voight on his toes. Brennan also ended up being a good resource for Intelligence through her short run in the position.

As with many characters in leadership positions that end up crossing paths with Intelligence, Brennan didn’t end up surviving for very long.

But during the time that Heche was playing a character on Chicago P.D., she definitely put in a memorable performance. Those episodes can still be streamed using Peacock.

Jesse Lee Soffer writes about Anne Heche

“I haven’t really known what to say. I just want to pay my respects. Anne was such a kind person. Always generous. Always funny. I’m so sorry for her family. I hope they know how many people she really touched. I think these pics were from her last day on set with us,” Stoffer wrote in an Instagram message that accompanied a photo of himself and Heche.

Chicago P.D. returns this fall

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. arrives in Fall 2022 on NBC. The first new episode is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, where Intelligence will close out a night of all-new One Chicago shows.

In regard to the Chicago P.D. cast, an announcement was made about a character returning. This could help to spice things up a bit for the new season, especially with how the finale ended in the spring.

Before the new episodes start coming out, it is probably a good idea for Chicago P.D. fans to go back and re-watch the Season 9 finale, as there were several extremely important moments in the closing scenes.

Burgess and Ruzek will always protect Makayla. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/H7ItzUH1Ao — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) July 28, 2022

In regard to the episodes where Anne Heche starred on the show, there is a breakdown of them on IMDb linked here for fans who want to go back and re-watch some of those installments.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.