Former Chicago P.D. cast member Anne Heche has died

Actress Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 due to injuries that she sustained in a car accident.

The sad news of her passing comes a few days after she slipped into a coma. This was the result of crashing her car into a house on August 5. Heche was declared legally dead on August 12.

Heche was a long-time actress, and One Chicago fans know her from her role of Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan.

She also starred on Another World and appeared in several noteworthy films, including Six Days Seven Nights with Harrison Ford.

As seen in the picture above, Heche appeared in a lot of Chicago P.D. scenes that also featured Sergeant Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe).

Taking to his personal Instagram page, Heche’s ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon shared a touching farewell message to her.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to,” Laffoon can be seen saying in the selfie video shared below.

“Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough, it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by his family and he’s strong and he’s going to be OK,” Laffoon went on to say.

In the video he refers to Homer, who is their 20-year-old son.

Anne Heche on Chicago P.D.

It was in Fall 2018 when Chicago P.D. fans first got to meet Kate Brennan. At first, she seemed like someone who was going to stand between Voight’s Intelligence team and their ability to do the job, but she ended up being instrumental in helping them during some important cases.

The first episode that Heche played Brennan was called New Normal, and it served as Season 6, Episode 1. Heche appeared in 10 episodes of the show during Season 6, and then she returned for the Season 7 premiere (called Doubt) to wrap up the character’s arc.

It was during that final episode when some truths about Brennan were learned and it led to some really impactful television. Even though it debuted a few years ago, the episode still holds up well.

All of the episodes that Heche appeared in can currently be streamed on Peacock.

Dept. Superintendent Brennan getting ready to cuff you! #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/QIMMizNI4v — Anne Heche (@AnneHeche) July 20, 2018

New episodes of Chicago P.D. arrive this fall, with the Season 10 premiere airing on Wednesday, September 21.

