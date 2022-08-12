Another World alum Anne Heche dead at 53

Anne Heche, a talented actress with decades of experience in Hollywood, has passed Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Another World alum Anne Heche is dead at the age of 53 after suffering brain damage in a horrific car crash last week.

On August 5, Anne crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It was later revealed that it was her third crash of the night.

Lynne Mishele and her pets were inside the home when the car crash occurred, eventually burning down the house Lynne was renting.

Anne had been in a coma since the night of the horrible crash when she was pulled from the wreckage.

Yesterday news broke that Anne had suffered a catastrophic brain injury that she was not expected to survive.

Anne passed away this afternoon from those injuries.

Anne Heche dead at 53

Today, People magazine revealed Anne had been declared legally dead because she was an organ donor. Anne remains on life support. OneLegacy Foundation is reportedly working to find recipients for her organs.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” her rep expressed to People.

Sign up to our Soap newsletter!

Anne is survived by her son Homer 20, with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, and son Atlas, 13, with her ex-husband, actor James Tupper.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” her rep shared with the weekly magazine.

Remembering Another World alum Anne Heche

Anne will always be remembered by soap opera fans for her portrayal of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on Another World from 1987–91. She won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards for playing the two characters.

After leaving the NBC soap opera, Anne went on to star in films such as Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

The actress went on to have television arcs on Aftermath, Chicago P.D., and All Rise. Anne’s recent film roles included 13 Minutes and The Vanished.

She also appeared on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars where she was eliminated on week 3.

Although she was a very talented actress, Anne was also known for her headline-making relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres from 1997-2000.

RIP Anne Heche!