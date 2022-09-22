Chicago Med: A doctor quits and a character returns

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere. Pic credit: George Burns Jr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med season premiere got right into the action, revealing what happened in Halstead’s apartment building after the fire started.

At the end of last season, Milena Jovanovic (the undercover cop) was being hidden by Dr. Dylan Scott in the renovated apartment building that Halstead now owns.

Criminals that Jo was hiding from descended upon the building, setting it on fire while Jo, Scott, Halstead, and Hannah Asher were all still inside. Then, Jo and one of the men got shot, increasing the drama as the show went into its summer hiatus.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1 picked up right at the fire, with Halstead and Scott trying to save the life of the man who had been shot. Meanwhile, Jo, who had also been shot, went out another exit to find safety.

While Halstead and Scott were tending to the man who had been shot, Christopher Herrmann from Chicago Fire came through the window (from his fire ladder) to offer assistance.

All four of them got out on the ladder just before a backdraft fire caused an explosion in the room they had been in. For a split second, it seemed like Herrmann was about to get taken out during an episode of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med season premiere recap

At the hospital, Dr. Asher had to be treated for taking in too much smoke. Jo died from her gunshot wound and Dr. Scott took it very personally. He later revealed to Dr. Charles that he was in love with Jo.

The smoke that Asher breathed in triggered a disease that she has been dealing with due to her drug use. The disease makes it difficult for her to breathe at times. It’s likely something that will be addressed again this season.

Later, Kim Burgess from Chicago P.D. (played by Marina Squerciati) appeared to inform Halstead that the fire at his apartment building was indeed arson. Halstead lost everything but his life in the fire but spoke about needing to focus because he still had to testify in the Vas-COM trial later that day.

It was eventually revealed that the fire was started by the Vas-COM rep who was mad at Halstead.

More from Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1

The drama between Dr. Pamela Blake and Dr. Crockett Marcel was addressed again, with Blake still being very upset that Marcel had opted for a surgery that led to her having a stroke.

Marcel tried to quit his position with the trauma team due to the guilt that he was feeling, but Sharon Goodwin set him straight and told him that he was staying on the service.

Charles and his new fellow had a teen patient who had overdosed on drugs, but once his system was cleared, it seemed like he was dealing with a different issue. It turned out to be schizophrenia, which scared his parents, leading to them just taking their son home.

The show went back to the criminal who had been shot in Halstead’s apartment, as he needed a transplant. Scott worked to find a family member and did, leading to a possible surgery for Marcel to work on. Marcel performed it and saved the patient.

Okay, but we all need a friend like Maggie. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jitpgwY9tB — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 22, 2022

The season premiere of Chicago Med ended with a flurry of revelations. Dr. Scott quit being a doctor, Blake told Marcel that when she returned to work he was off of her team, Dr. Dean Archer got a call from his son (who, turns out, is in jail), and Nurse April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta) popped up for a scene with Dr. Ethan Choi.

Will Dr. Scott end up coming back? Will we get to see more of April Sexton? And is Dr. Archer going to get a relationship with his estranged son? Stay tuned.

Chicago Med returns with another all-new episode that debuts on September 28, possibly giving us some answers soon. And for any fans of the show who missed the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, it will be available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.