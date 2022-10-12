Chicago Fire cast: A new paramedic working with Sylvie Brett?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast is going through some changes in Season 11, especially after what happened on the last episode.

On a call at a movie theater fire, Chief Hawkins was killed by falling debris. It was a shocking conclusion to a dramatic fire call.

It looks like that death is going to have a big impact on Firehouse 51 in the next new episode. And it could be especially difficult on paramedic Violet Mikami.

The promotional photos for upcoming episodes show lead paramedic Sylvie Brett working with someone new, suggesting Violet may be taking some time off.

This all follows firefighter Mason Locke leaving the show, which came as a surprise for viewers who were tuning in for the season premiere.

In Mason’s place, actor Jake Lockett is playing Sam Carver on Chicago Fire. The character is pretty mysterious when it comes to his past, which could lead to some interesting stories later.

A new partner for Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire?

In a photo that has been released for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 4, actress Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) is shown on the scene of a call where Chief Boden is trying to rescue a child.

As you can see below, that’s not Violet (Hanako Greensmith) sharing the scene with her. Instead, we see guest star Adam David Thompson as Rob (hands on head) and someone to the other side of Brett who may be helping out in Violet’s absence.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time that someone has filled in as a paramedic at Firehouse 51, but it’s unclear how long Rob will be around.

Adam David Thompson as Rob and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 4. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

