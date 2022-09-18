Chicago Fire cast spoilers: Jake Lockett joins show as Sam Carver

Jake Lockett as Carver on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire cast spoilers reveal that actor Jake Lockett will be playing a firefighter named Crockett during Season 11 of the hit show.

There is still a lot of mystery about how the character will get introduced, but we now know that Lockett is playing Sam Carver, and he is credited within the first two episodes of Season 11 (so far).

The image above is from a call that takes place during Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 2 (which is called Every Scar Tells a Story). That episode is set to debut on Wednesday, September 28.

According to his IMDb bio, Lockett graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Lockett’s acting credits include an episode each of SEAL Team, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Community, but this stop on Chicago Fire may be considered his big break within television.

If Chicago Fire fans like Lockett and he sticks around for a while, this might end up becoming the show where television viewers know him from.

Chicago Fire rumors about Lockett’s role

Within the synopsis for the Chicago Fire season premiere, there is a description that might pertain to the character that Jake Lockett is playing on the show.

One of the subplots for the beginning of Chicago Fire Season 11 is that Stella Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51. That might be Lockett right there, especially since he is on a call with the team in the first new episode.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Below is an image he recently shared of himself on social media.

More news from One Chicago

The return of the One Chicago shows means that there is a lot of drama coming.

Some of that new drama includes a main character leaving the Chicago P.D. cast. This will be a massive shock for anyone who hasn’t seen the announcement that was made recently.

We will also find out what happened at that cabin where Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide spent their honeymoon.

And the Chicago Med season premiere will be packed with action as they deal with the repercussions of that shooting and fire at Dr. Will Halstead’s apartment building at the end of Season 7.

Just to remind viewers, the trio of shows is back with new episodes beginning on the evening of Wednesday, September 21.

For viewers who can’t wait for the shows to return, here is a new One Chicago TV promo with footage from all the premiere episodes. It’s pretty brief, but it has helped create a lot of buzz about what’s to come.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.