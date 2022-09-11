One Chicago: Cast members speak about Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast is losing Jesse Lee Soffer, bringing an end to his run as Detective Jay Halstead on the show.

It was a shocking revelation when Soffer announced he was leaving Chicago P.D., raising a lot of questions about what will happen with Intelligence.

Not a lot of details have been revealed about the plot points that lead to Halstead’s exit, but it has been noted that it will be early in Season 10.

It was recently announced that Benjamin Levy Aguilar is returning for more episodes of Chicago P.D., and he was one of several One Chicago actors who spoke to Today about Soffer’s exit.

“It’s been like art imitating life in a way, because Jesse and I became really good friends and he’s been like a mentor for me. The same way he took in the character, he took me in as well,” Aguilar said while referencing his character, Dante Torres, and how Jay Halstead welcomed him on the show.

“He’s a brilliant human being and I’m gonna miss him,” Aguilar added about Soffer.

Soffer’s on-screen brother speaks about exit

Actor Nick Gehlfuss, who plays brother Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med, also spoke to Today about Soffer leaving One Chicago and the void of not having Jay Halstead on the show any longer.

“It was not surprising to hear you say that, that he welcomed you in, because that’s exactly what he did for me,” Gehlfuss noted while referencing what Aguilar had also stated.

“I’ll never forget that. It a little intimidating for me when this all started. He took me under his wing,” Gehlfuss added.

More reactions to Soffer leaving Chicago P.D.

“The whole One Chicago family is definitely losing a very well loved, very talented actor. And so I feel I feel for the fans,” Chicago Fire actress Kara Killmer stated (she plays Sylvie Brett).

She echoed the sentiment that has been shared by many people who have worked with Soffer on the trio of shows that have crossed over in the past on NBC.

There are likely to be a lot of goodbye messages posted by his friends and co-workers when his final episode airs this fall, but we don’t yet know when that is going to take place.

Recently, the P.D. cast went out for drinks together while filming the new season of the show, so this could possibly be an indication that they already know when we will last see Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.