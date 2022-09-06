Chicago Fire Season 11: Synopsis for premiere revealed

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11 is about to begin, and NBC has released the synopsis for Episode 1 of Fall 2022.

The season premiere is slated to arrive on Wednesday, September 21, which means time is running out to go back and re-watch the important Season 10 finale from last spring.

In the final moments of the last episode, Chicago Fire fans watched as a dark vehicle drove up to the cabin where Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd were spending their honeymoon.

Stellaride finally had their wedding to wrap up Season 10, but they might be in some danger as the new episodes start rolling out this fall. Who was in that vehicle? We will soon find out.

The synopsis that was released for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 1 certainly provides a clue, but they don’t want to give away too much information before the show returns.

As for going back to re-watch Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 22 (called The Magnificent City of Chicago), it is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire synopsis for Hold on Tight

The first new episode for Chicago Fire is called Hold on Tight and it certainly appears like they are being sly with the double meaning of those words.

“Kidd and Severide’s honeymoon is interrupted by a dangerous person from their past; Kidd’s former academy classmate joins Firehouse 51; Brett and Violet reflect on their relationships,” reads the Chicago Fire season premiere synopsis.

As a quick reminder, the episode airs for the first time on Wednesday, September 21 at 9/8c on NBC.

Some small Chicago Fire spoilers

If there are any fans who need answers right away, here are some Chicago Fire spoilers about how the Season 10 cliffhanger will turn out for the two fan-favorite characters.

As the synopsis above also indicates, we are going to be introduced to a new character working out of Firehouse 51 when the show returns. More information on that person should come out later.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.