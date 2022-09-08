One Chicago promo: Footage from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. premieres revealed

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A new One Chicago promo has been released by NBC, teasing footage from the premiere episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The trio of shows return on Wednesday, September 21, when a number of cliffhangers from last spring are going to get resolved.

Some shocking news came out recently, as it was announced that a Chicago P.D. cast member is leaving the show. It’s going to impact Intelligence in a big way.

There are also some Chicago Fire spoilers out there about the Stellaride honeymoon. As a reminder, the Season 10 finale ended with someone mysterious approaching their cabin.

Regarding the return of Chicago Med, a synopsis for the Season 8 premiere hints at casualties from the fire that had taken place at Will Halstead’s apartment building.

But back to the new promo that was just released, where we get some real footage from the new episodes.

One Chicago promo revealed

Below is a video that was shared to the One Chicago social media pages. In it, we see moments from the last season finale of each show, as well as some brand-new footage that will appear during the upcoming season premieres.

This is one of those videos that is worth watching twice, as the footage goes by pretty quickly. We expect even more footage to come out as the premiere episodes draw closer at NBC.

Sure, it’s only a tease of what’s to come, but the clips are certainly helping create buzz for the big Chicago return.

Catch the season premiere Wednesday, September 21 on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/QD9Kjrk35Y — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 6, 2022

More news from the world of One Chicago

A big piece of news is that a character is returning for Chicago P.D. Season 10. This might be directly related to the other person who is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast early in the fall.

A possible mini-crossover was hinted at in one of the other promos, so we could be looking at that taking place this fall. That’s always fun for fans of the shows.

There was also some sad news this summer, as a former Chicago P.D. star died. Fans should expect to see a title card about it following the season premiere episode.

As a reminder, the One Chicago shows return with new episodes beginning on September 21. For fans who want to re-watch some of the older episodes or simply get caught up on the recent seasons, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.