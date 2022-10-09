Chicago Fire: New episode has Firehouse 51 reeling from the death of Chief Hawkins

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire is back with the first episode following the death of a main character.

In the show’s last episode, Paramedic Chief Hawkins died at a movie theater fire.

Jimmy Nicholas played Chief Hawkins on the Chicago Fire cast, but his tenure ended when part of a building came down on Hawkins and the man he was trying to rescue.

There is likely to be a lasting impact from this tragedy, especially for paramedic Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith). Violet and Hawkins had just gotten back together and expressed their love for one another.

Within the TV promo for the next new episode, it is also alluded to that the team at Firehouse 51 has lost too many people over the years.

There are some mysteries about the next episode because the writers didn’t want to give away too much about Hawkins’ death in the synopsis, but the TV promo adds to what we know.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 4 synopsis

“Kidd gets a glimpse into Carver’s chaotic personal life; Mouch and Herrmann get an unexpected gift,” reads the simple synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 4.

This episode will debut for the first time on Wednesday, October 12, and it sounds like more backstory for new firefighter Sam Carver will be revealed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A new member of the Chicago Fire cast, actor Jake Lockett now plays Carver on the show.

The tears were nonstop during this scene 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tG0DoVKJca — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 7, 2022

Chicago Fire TV promo for The Center of The Universe

Below is the complete TV promo that NBC is running for the October 12 episode of Chicago Fire. It appears that Chief Boden will witness an accident and that he springs into motion to try to save a boy who has been trapped.

The promo only covers that one story from the new episode, but we are likely to see a lot from the other firefighters. Fans of the show should also expect to hear what is going on with Violet and if she is taking some time away from the job to deal with the death of Chief Hawkins.

Before watching this new episode of the show, Chicago Fire fans should make sure to watch the episode called Completely Shattered. Losing Chief Hawkins is going to be something that is dealt with for a while on the show, especially with how close Violet has become to him.

Completely Shattered, along with all previous episodes of Chicago Fire, is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.