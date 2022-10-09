Chicago P.D. cast shares goodbye messages to Jesse Lee Soffer (Halstead)

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. cast members have been posting goodbye messages to Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead on the show for years.

On the latest episode of Chicago P.D., Halstead said goodbye to Intelligence, choosing to instead return to the Army for a more static job.

The end of the road for Halstead came up more quickly than anticipated, even though it had become common knowledge that Soffer was leaving the show soon.

And while it has been difficult for Chicago P.D. fans to envision how the show will look without Soffer, it appears that many of his former co-workers have also become emotional about the big day.

Nick Gehlfuss from Chicago Med, who plays Soffer’s on-screen brother, Dr. Will Halstead, posted a lengthy message that has been shared on social media.

There was also a really touching post from Benjamin Levy Aguilar (he plays Dante Torres on the show now).

Chicago P.D. cast says goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer

“Do you remember when you welcomed me into this whole franchise? I will never forget that you were so kind, patient, and really helpful. It was daunting at the time to me, and you made it a lot easier. And then from then on, we’ve developed this wonderful relationship that we have beyond all this, but I’m really gonna miss you, man, and you’re never gonna be a better golfer than me,” Nick Gehlfuss states in the video shared below.

“Don’t really know where to start.. Art does imitate life I guess. When I first came in in the show, you embraced me off screen just like your character did on screen. Thank you for being so giving and encouraging a space for creativity for me. It made everything fun and easy. The click was real!,” Benjamin Levy Aguilar opened an extensive Instagram message shared below.

Aguilar has become a big part of the show as Dante Torres, a new recruit who has joined Intelligence.

The end of UpStead on Chicago P.D.

“And off to Bolivia he goes….*sigh* @jesseleesoffer you’re the best. So much crying that day. Until next time Jay Halstead ❤️ #upsteadforever,” Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton) wrote on her own Instagram post.

Not only was Spiridakos a co-worker, but her character (Upton) also is/was married to that of Soffer (Halstead). The relationship between Upton and Halstead is going to leave a crater in its wake.

Even though a main character has left the drama, the show must go on. Here is a look at the First Chicago P.D. episode without Halstead, as someone else will take center stage on an important case.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.