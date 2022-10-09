Chicago P.D.: A look at first episode without Halstead

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. rolls on with the first episode after the departure of Detective Jay Halstead.

On the last episode of the show, Halstead turned in his badge and returned to the Army.

Without Halstead, Intelligence is going to look a lot different, but the good news is that Voight was given a new team member (Dante Torres) thanks to the good work they did at the end of Season 9.

We will likely see a very morose Detective Hailey Upton, as she takes her first steps sans Halstead.

She will probably throw herself into the job. Is she going to become the second in command now that Voight has lost his right-hand man?

This new episode certainly could set the tone for how the rest of Season 10 plays out.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 4 synopsis

“A shocking murder pulls rookie officer Dante Torres into his own neighborhood; as Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors, Torres realizes his life may be forever changed,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 4.

It’s not surprising that we will immediately see an episode that focuses on Dante Torres, as the new character has to emerge from the shadow that Halstead provided. It’s also a good thing that Torres was able to be on the job for the first three episodes of Season 10 so that he is comfortable with how things work.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TV promo for Chicago P.D. episode called Donde Vives

Below is the TV promo for the new episode of Chicago P.D. We get to see Dante Torres as a primary character now, but how will he do without Jay Halstead by his side?

This new episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 12 at 10/9c on NBC. It follows brand new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire that are also dealing with character exits.

On the same night that Chicago P.D. fans lost Halstead, a character was killed on Chicago Fire. It was a shocking revelation during the latest episode, especially with how things got set up earlier in the night.

This means all three shows have lost characters this fall, and here is a breakdown of the One Chicago exits from the newest seasons. A lot of good writing has already taken place, and that should continue as the seasons really get going.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.