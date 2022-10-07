One Chicago: The watch has ended for these characters in Fall 2022

Jesse Lee Soffer played Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have all lost characters in the early Fall 2022 episodes, presenting some pretty shocking storylines for the fans.

On Wednesday night, Detective Jay Halstead turned in his badge on Chicago P.D., bringing to an end the time that actor Jesse Lee Soffer has starred on the show.

The storyline was left wide open, though, keeping the possibility available that Halstead could pop up in another episode later this season or that the character could return during a future season.

Returning to One Chicago is something that several characters have done before, including Jessy Schram coming back as Dr. Hannah Asher when the Chicago Med cast lost actress Kristen Hager (she played Dr. Stephanie Hammer.)

Losing Halstead has been a tough event for Chicago P.D. fans, as it adds another character to the growing list that Intelligence has lost over the years.

At the same time, there are a lot of stories that can now evolve in Chicago P.D. Season 10 as the writers bring in some fresh faces and the team looks to someone else for leadership.

Who left Chicago Med in Fall 2022?

After the season premiere, it was officially announced that the Chicago Med cast had lost two people. Within the show, Sarah Rafferty is done playing Dr. Pamela Blake, and Guy Lockard is out as Dr. Dylan Scott.

We will likely hear more about Dr. Blake’s recovery from surgery taking place off screen, but it’s possible that we don’t hear anything else from Dr. Scott as he leaves Chicago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From one Halstead brother to another, @TheNickGehlfuss has a special message for @jesseleesoffer. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDt3T7HRZd — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

Both characters are alive, though, so the door is open for returns.

Chicago Fire character death in Fall 2022

A shocking event took place on Wednesday night when Chicago Fire killed off a main character.

Looking back, there was definitely a lot of foreshadowing that Jimmy Nicholas was playing Chief Hawkins on Chicago Fire for the last time, and there is no coming back from how the character left the show.

Upcoming episodes will likely focus on how Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith) deals with the death of the man she was in love with. It’s possible that her character doesn’t appear for a while now, as well.

I just watched Chicago Fire, which was a great episode with a lot of great scenes.

But I hated the ending. I will miss Chief Evan Hawkins and how hard was it to see Violet crying😭 a heartbraking scene💔

Thank you @Jimmaynicks for playing Chief Hawkins❤ pic.twitter.com/Pns1iRLxjj — Upstead Forever❤ #bringbackjayhalstead (@ForeverUpstead) October 6, 2022

The episodes where these primary characters last appeared in Fall 2022 were Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 1, Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3, and Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 3. Those installments are all available for streaming on Peacock for any One Chicago fans who missed them or simply want to go back and re-watch the big nights.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.