Chicago P.D. cast: Yellowstone actor joins the show

Jason Beghe as Intelligence leader Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast has a new face that will be introduced soon on the show.

A need to add some new blood stems from Halstead leaving Intelligence on the last episode, creating the chance to explore new storylines.

Members of the Chicago P.D. cast shared goodbye messages to Jesse Lee Soffer, but the show must go on.

Already this season, we have seen the re-introduction of Dante Torres, who helped out Intelligence on a case back in Season 9.

On the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere, Chief Patty O’Neal granted Voight extra help after what the team had done in bringing down the drug ring.

And on the next new episode of Chicago P.D., we will see Torres running point on a case that is going to hit very close to home for him.

A new actor joins the Chicago P.D. cast

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the Chicago P.D. cast as the son of Chief Patty O’Neal. This is going to create an interesting dynamic on the show, because the new chief has been very supportive of Voight and Intelligence.

Voight doesn’t typically work well with others, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched for him to wind up at odds with the younger O’Neal, leading to drama with his dad. Or, the Chicago P.D. writers could have the chief asking for Voight’s help to protect his son.

There are a lot of directions that the stories could take with Halstead now out, but we will have to tune in to find out what happens next, as the showrunners have been quiet on what impact the new character will have on the show.

Who is actor Jefferson White from Yellowstone?

The Yellowstone cast has featured actor Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom for a long time. Jimmy had problems with the law due to his drug dealing and his grandfather asked John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) to give him a job.

Jimmy became a ranch hand at the Dutton family ranch and the character has appeared in quite a few episodes over the run of the show. There have been further developments with the character, but we don’t want to give away too many Yellowstone spoilers here.

Outside of his work on Yellowstone, White has also appeared as Philip Jessup on How to Get Away with Murder, on Manhattan as Cole “Iowa” Dunlavey, and on Blindspot as Parker.

The announcement about when Jefferson White will appear in his first episode on the Chicago P.D. cast has not been made, but we will definitely see him this fall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.