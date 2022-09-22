Chicago P.D.: Voight’s dark turn and a new member of Intelligence

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. returned with an episode that showed how Hank Voight had gone into a dark hole after his informant, Anna, was killed at the end of last season.

Detective Hailey Upton was the one who shot Anna, leading to Voight feeling some residual anger about how everything had transpired.

Voight had begun to do one-man foot patrols through the neighborhood where the drug ring used to operate out of a bakery, as well as where Anna was killed.

While Voight was doing another round of the neighborhood, Intelligence was being honored across the city for their work on bringing down that drug ring. The rest of the team received medals from the P.D. brass and accolades for a job well done.

Pausing for a drink at a bar, Voight heard a commotion outside and found a five-year-old boy who had overdosed on new drugs.

A small crossover took place as Voight drove the kid to Chicago Med and Dr. Will Halstead worked on him. Unfortunately, the kid died, ramping Voight up to do everything he could to get these new drugs off of the streets.

Even though the bosses wanted Voight and his team working on car-jacking cases in another part of the city, Voight was set on investigating the death of the boy.

Jay Halstead went to enlist the help of Dante Torres (played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar) to go undercover for Intelligence. Torres appeared in an episode last season, and he jumped right back into the action.

A drug buy gone wrong for Intelligence

Upton was worried that Torres was going in blind and unarmed to a drug buy that she felt was a trap to take him out. She ruined the sting, and it turned out that their target was indeed holding a lot of drugs to be sold. He got away during the commotion.

They eventually caught up to Enzo (the suspect), and it led to a long foot pursuit and Enzo firing quite a few shots at them as the chase progressed through neighborhoods. The chase ended with a hostage situation after Enzo broke into a house.

All of it seemed like a public relations nightmare since Intelligence wasn’t even supposed to be working a case in the area.

Voight went in the back, and Torres, who saw it taking place and that there were no actual hostages, broke down the front door to create a distraction. After Enzo turned his gun on Voight, Voight took him down.

When Voight returned to the precinct, he pulled aside Halstead and Upton to tell them that he was good and that they needed to stop doubting his calls. They had an intense conversation where it was clear that Voight still blamed Upton for shooting Anna, even though he was claiming otherwise.

Walking back to his office, Voight found Chief Patty O’Neal (played by Michael Gaston) waiting for him there. It was revealed that O’Neal was a big supporter of Voight and Intelligence. O’Neal offered him more money, the opportunity to choose his own cases, and the addition of Torres to the team. All Voight had to do was give up the block he was patrolling.

The episode faded out from there, leaving a lot up in the air for the next episode of Chicago P.D.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the news, a star of the Chicago P.D. cast is leaving the show soon. The substories getting laid out right now might play into how the character exits.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.