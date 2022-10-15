Chicago Med: New episode has a doctor get injured and a huge surprise

Steven Weber starring as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 5 debuts on Wednesday night, and the new episode is packing a huge surprise for viewers.

In the last episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Crockett Marcel played the hero after he ran toward a derailed underground train to help with the casualties.

The night also turned into a mini-crossover with Chicago Fire, as Kelly Severide and Christopher Herrmann from Firehouse 51 showed up to help with an intense rescue.

A Crockett-central episode also allowed the writers to close the doors on Dr. Pamela Blake. She has taken a job in Boston rather than return following her recovery.

It was recently announced that Sarah Rafferty had left the Chicago Med cast after playing Dr. Blake for a short while.

The door has now been opened for someone to join the show, and here are some Chicago Med cast rumors for anyone who wants to jump ahead.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 5 synopsis

“The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the ED when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 5.

The new installment is called Yep, This Is The World We Live In, and it will debut for the first time on Wednesday, October 19. Be ready to see Dr. Daniel Charles and Dr. Nellie Cuevas possibly butting heads again regarding treatment options.

Chicago Med TV promo for October 19 episode

Below is the dramatic TV promo that Chicago Med is running for its next episode. This makes it seem like there will be some very intense moments in the ED and that Dr. Dean Archer may get pretty injured.

Chicago Med spoilers about a huge surprise for the show

It has been revealed that actress Yaya DaCosta will appear as April Sexton in the new episode called Yup, This is The World We Live In. We haven’t seen her since her brief appearance in the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere, but it always seemed like a foreshadowing that she would pop up again.

These particular Chicago Med spoilers weren’t revealed in any TV promos for the show. Still, she has appeared in many promotional images that NBC has available for the October 19 episode.

