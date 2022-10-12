Chicago Med spoilers: Will we see Yaya DaCosta (April) again?

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers about April Sexton (played by Yaya DaCosta) have been revealed by promotions for upcoming episodes of the show.

On the first episode of Chicago Med Season 8, Dr. Ethan Choi went to pay respects to his father, only to find April was already there to do the same thing.

It was a brief moment that took place at the end of the premiere episode, but April revealed that she was back in Chicago for a job that she took after finishing school. As a reminder, April and Ethan used to be engaged on the show.

DaCosta left the Chicago Med cast in order to pursue other things within her career, including a primetime show where she was the star. Her show got canceled, opening the door for a possible One Chicago return.

That opening tease seemed to be the revelation that April was back, but it didn’t pay off with her appearing in the two episodes that followed the Season 8 debut.

Now, though, it has been made clear that we will see April on Chicago Med again very soon.

April Sexton returns to Chicago Med

The images for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 5 feature Yaya DaCosta playing April Sexton again. In the one shared below, we see April chatting with Nurse Maggie Lockwood in the ED.

This new episode of the show is called Yup, This is The World We Live In, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 19.

The details of her appearance haven’t been revealed just yet, but it’s hard not to think that they might have to do with some other huge Chicago Med news that just came out.

It has been revealed that Dr. Ethan Choi is leaving. Actor Brian Tee announced his exit from Chicago Med, so it’s hard not to see a correlation between his character departing and April coming back. Closure anyone?

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood and Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton on Season 8 of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

More news from Chicago Med

It’s unclear just how much we will get to see April on Chicago Med, but she is certainly going to be seen on the small screen again.

Two other Chicago Med main characters left the show this season, which is why there have been several new people brought in as interns.

The new Med interns will likely have a big impact on future episodes, especially since one of them really doesn’t like being told what to do.

To go back and watch prior episodes that featured Yaya DaCosta playing April Sexton, all previous seasons of Chicago Med are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.