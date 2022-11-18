Chicago Fire fall finale TV promo revealed

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire fall finale now has a TV promo to hint at what the firefighters will be dealing with soon.

Two long breaks are coming up on the One Chicago episode schedule, including that long winter hiatus that will encompass most of December..

It may also seem like the fall finales have come along too quickly for many fans, but here we are as the holiday season gets started.

The Chicago Fire fall finale will air on Wednesday, December 7, ending a short hiatus through the end of November that began after this last new episode debuted.

During that episode, Severide was asked to don his Fire Cop hat again, and he determined that someone was using military-grade explosives in the city.

Based on the TV promo that NBC released, it looks like the people from Firehouse 51 will get caught up in things again.

Chicago Fire fall finale TV preview

Below is the TV promo that NBC just debuted for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 9. As we learn from one of the people on the scene of a new call, an unexploded grenade is lodged in the leg of someone. That raises the stakes for everyone involved.

It appears that Stella Kidd and Sam Carver will suit up to enter the building. We then see Kelly Severide show up at the scene just after his wife has gone inside.

Chicago Fire Season 11 rolls on

Even though only one episode is left for Chicago Fire Season 11 to air in 2022, the season will continue when January 2023 rolls around on the calendar. There are still a lot of additional episodes that will debut in the back half of the television season.

During the downtime that is coming up on the NBC schedule, fans can go back and catch up or re-watch previous episodes from all 11 seasons of the hit drama. Some of those past episodes include the 10 most shocking exits in the show’s history.

December 7 will also be when the fall finales for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. air on NBC. The trio of shows is well-known for leaving fans with cliffhangers, so make sure not to miss what could be a night packed with excitement for the world of One Chicago.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.