One Chicago hiatus: Breaks for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. scheduled

Jason Beghe stars as Intelligence leader Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The One Chicago hiatus for Thanksgiving is about to hit, but the winter hiatus is also on the horizon as well.

So far, seven episodes each from Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10 have aired on NBC.

The bad news is that each show may only have two more new episodes left on the docket for 2022.

As for the good news, according to IMDb, the trio of Chicago-based dramas will return from the winter hiatus on Wednesday, January 4, to air new episodes in the first week of 2023.

That’s not so bad if the site is correct. In the past, it has sometimes taken months for the long winter hiatus to subside, so losing out on a few weeks won’t seem so prolonged.

What fans need to prepare for, though, is that the One Chicago shows love leaving off on cliffhangers, so the fall finales could be packed with a lot of unresolved excitement.

Breaking down the One Chicago schedule

New episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are slated to air on Wednesday, November 16. After that, it looks like there will be a few weeks off, with alternate content airing on NBC on November 23 and 30.

The fall finales for Med, Fire, and P.D. appear to be scheduled for Wednesday, December 7. That would make sense for a fall finale date, especially with a main character leaving Chicago Med on that evening.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And after those standalone episodes, this particular schedule indicates no additional new content from One Chicago for the rest of December 2022.

To break it all down, we should see new episodes of the One Chicago shows on November 16, December 7, and January 4, provided IMDb has it correct.

What moment from One Chicago had you like 😱? pic.twitter.com/fIqRH116bI — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 10, 2022

More One Chicago news

In some exciting news from the shows, Chicago Fire is in the Sexiest Man Alive issue of People Magazine, thanks to two of its stars. They appeared to have a lot of fun having their pictures taken for the article.

Also, Chicago Med has a new cast member that will get some time in the sun during a new episode. This came about following the confirmation that Asjha Cooper has left the show.

As a reminder, we should see new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on November 16, December 7, and January 4.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.