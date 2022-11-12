Chicago Med cast to feature new actor

Ivan Shaw now plays Dr. Justin Lieu on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med cast members keep leaving the show, but a new face is ready to be featured during Season 8.

Actor Ivan Shaw is going to get a lot of screen time in the next episode as Dr. Justin Lieu is helping with an important medical case.

According to the new Chicago Med episode synopsis, Dr. Lieu is going to get to work with the latest Med celebrity.

Dr. Will Halstead, Dr. Crockett Marcel, and Dr. Lieu will try to facilitate a trans-organ exchange on the November 16 episode of Chicago Med.

This will be a big deal for the hospital, but also for Lieu if he can do a good job while working with Will and Crockett.

With the shocking exit of Dr. Vanessa Taylor, the door has opened for some new people to shine.

Who plays Dr. Justin Lieu on the Chicago Med cast?

Actor Ivan Shaw will already appear on the Chicago Med episode called Everyone’s Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About, and he will be a featured character on the big night.

Before coming to Chicago Med, he was featured as Marco De La Rosa on The Cleaning Lady, and he has also appeared on an episode each of NCIS (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot), Silicon Valley (Ad Exec), and New Girl (Cece’s Boys) over the years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo below that comes from Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 8, we see Shaw sharing the screen with S. Epatha Merkerson (she plays Sharon Goodwin) and Nick Gehlfuss (as Will Halstead).

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Ivan Shaw as Dr. Justin Lieu, and Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

More from the world of One Chicago

A lot of big exits are taking place on the One Chicago shows, including another Chicago Med actor leaving the show soon. This next one is going to be quite shocking, as it looked like the character was finally finding a groove.

And speaking of casting changes, here are 10 shocking exits from Chicago Fire that have taken place over the 11 seasons of the hit NBC drama. Could we see another one before this television season comes to a close?

As a reminder, it is during the November 16 evening of One Chicago episodes where NBC viewers are going to meet Ivan Shaw when he begins playing Dr. Justin Lieu.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.