Chicago Fire: Two cast members featured on Sexiest Man Alive list

Taylor Kinney posing as firefighter Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire continues to bring the heat, and People Magazine has definitely taken notice.

Two members of the Chicago Fire cast are featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue of the magazine this year.

Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, and Joe Minoso, who plays Joe Cruz on the show, were both honored this time around.

In the photo shared below, we see Kinney and Minoso strike a pose after it appears they have put out a fire.

But they may have created new fires with the smoldering looks the two guys give to the camera.

“I do a lot of cardio work with Zumba, and I love bike riding,” Minoso mentions as some of the ways that he can keep in shape for the show.

Taylor Kinney and Joe Minoso in People Magazine

Below is a fun photo from the Sexiest Man Alive issue that is now hitting newsstands. The overall winner of People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive Award went to Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America in all those Marvel movies.

A video featuring Kinney and Minoso released

“Real ChiHards know @taylorkinney111 and @joeminoso are 🔥🔥🔥. see for yourself in People’s #SexiestManAlive issue. 🎥: @people,” reads the full caption for a video that showcases Taylor Kinney and Joe Minoso posing for their photoshoot.

More news from Chicago Fire and One Chicago

In the latest Nielsen ratings, Chicago Fire ranks as one of the most-watched shows on television, showcasing how well Season 11 has been doing on NBC. It speaks to how the drama could keep going for many more years.

And the show continues to do well, despite all the changes that have happened with the Chicago Fire cast and the people behind the scenes over the years.

Here is a breakdown of 10 shocking Chicago Fire exits that have gone down during the 11 seasons that the show has aired on NBC. That includes some shocking character deaths that have taken place, as well as a few people who left on their own accord.

Hopefully, we will get to see a One Chicago crossover where Med, Fire, and P.D. get to have a night with interconnecting stories at some point in Spring 2022. It has been a while since the trio of hit dramas has been able to do a true crossover, and it would be a fun treat for the fans.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.