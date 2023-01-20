One Chicago shows delayed? Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. hiatus lengthened

New episodes for the three One Chicago shows aired on Wednesday night, setting up some cliffhangers from which the writers will work on future episodes.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. each had a preview for the next new episode, but it seems that the date might have already been shifted.

Originally, fans were told to tune in on February 8 for the next new episodes. But now the social media accounts are advertising a different date.

If the shows truly have been pushed back again, this is a pretty big change that extends this new winter hiatus to a full month.

One of the cliffhangers that have to be addressed soon came from Chicago Fire, where a health scare with Christopher Herrmann’s wife was a main subplot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following that new episode of the show, a showrunner revealed what’s to come for Cindy Herrmann.

A long winter hiatus for One Chicago

According to a new post from the NBC One Chicago Twitter page, the shows are not returning until February 15.

In an update to the profile for the Twitter account itself, a new note has been posted that also says the shows will return on February 15.

The slightly good news is that past episodes are available for streaming on Peacock, but having another break that lasts a month could be difficult for some fans to take.

So many 😱 moments!



One Chicago returns February 15 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/aFsAFqreWl — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 20, 2023

Dramatic news at Chicago Fire

For anyone who hasn’t heard yet, Taylor Kinney has left Chicago Fire for the time being. Through the 11-year run for the drama, Taylor has played firefighter Kelly Severide.

The shocking news from Taylor came out early Friday morning (January 20), catching a lot of fans off guard, especially since it was so recent that Jesse Spencer (he played Matthew Casey) also left the show.

Regarding the show itself, shunned paramedic Emma Jacobs will return again, with some possible repercussions coming for other residents of Firehouse 51.

honestly, we'd take Violet's dating advice 🤝 pic.twitter.com/sCY5ALX94C — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 20, 2023

More to come from One Chicago

Some Chicago P.D. viewers may have missed the dramatic Upstead revelation that took place at the end of the last episode. It is certainly going to have a big impact on the show as Season 10 continues to play out.

The door is also open for some new stories, as it appears that viewers have seen Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White) for the last time. Since he still exists within the world of One Chicago, though, nothing should be counted out.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.