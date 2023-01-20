Chicago P.D.: Explaining that dramatic revelation for Upstead

Chicago P.D. finally gave fans an update on the situation between Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead.

Toward the end of the latest episode of Chicago P.D. (I Can Let You Go), Hailey finally reached her breaking point while dealing with the radio silence from her husband.

After failing to connect with Jay on the phone, Hailey frantically broke down and contacted the office from which Jay had been working.

That’s when she found out the shocking news that Jay had extended his tour and that he would not be returning home for a long time, if at all.

This seemed to really catch Hailey off guard, as it appeared like she was just trying to pass the time until Jay finally came home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But now it really looks like Jay has no plans to return to Chicago in the near future, leaving Hailey to pick up the pieces on her own.

Upstead is doomed on Chicago P.D.

When actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced that he was leaving the role of Detective Jay Halstead, fans had been keeping the hope alive that he would still return for at least an episode or two.

But this latest episode gave some concrete information about what Jay is up to and that he really is gone. The end of Upstead is playing out in front of our eyes, and this may lead Hailey down an even darker path.

We also watched as she finally closed that door on Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White), who seemed to be trying to take advantage of her. She had been willing to go down an uncertain road with Sean, but that has also come to an end.

when the cameras aren't rolling 📸: Brian Luce pic.twitter.com/F3v7qSgGaX — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 19, 2023

A new Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D.?

Moving forward, it will be very interesting to see how the Chicago P.D. writers deal with Detective Hailey Upton. Will the bad news in her personal life lead to her becoming the next Hank Voight?

Voight has always been the one who was willing to do anything to get his form of justice on the show. But when Voight saved Sean, Hailey seemed willing to just let him die; it looked like a switch had been flipped.

We have a while to wait until the next case involving Hailey Upton comes up, as Chicago P.D. has gone on hiatus until February 8. That provides a lot of time to go back and watch the final few episodes of Jay Halstead, which are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Hailey gives her all when on a case! pic.twitter.com/cbPg4d7Avu — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 19, 2023

More from One Chicago

One of the Chicago Fire showrunners teased what’s to come with Cindy Herrmann, who received some bad news at the end of the surgery she just endured.

There is also some more Emma Jacobs drama coming, as we haven’t seen the last of the disgraced paramedic.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.