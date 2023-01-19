Chicago Fire reveals what’s to come for Cindy Herrmann

Chicago Fire dealt a pretty big blow to the Herrmann family on the latest episode of the show.

In the final moments of the January 18 episode, Christopher Herrmann found out the results of the surgery that his wife Cindy had been going through for most of the day.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the margins clean,” the doctor began to tell Herrmann after pulling him away from Chief Boden in the waiting room.

“She made it through the surgery well, but we weren’t able to get all the cancer out. We removed what we could, but we found some in the lymph nodes, too, which means we have a fight ahead of us,” the doctor went on to state.

Herrmann was in a bit of shock as the information was relayed to him because the news was now hitting him that this wasn’t going to be an easy road.

During their conversation, the doctor then revealed that the next step in Cindy’s treatment will be to go through chemotherapy and radiation.

Chicago Fire showrunner talks about journey ahead for Cindy Herrmann

“It is going to be a rough road for the whole Herrmann family as Cindy battles lung cancer,” Chicago Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider.

“There’s a tough fight ahead, with no shortcuts or easy solutions, but the Herrmann family, and the 51 family, will come together to help in all sorts of ways as the situation progresses,” Andrea went on to elaborate about the situation.

Lung Cancer???? NO LEAVE CINDY HERRMANN ALONE!!!! #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/nBCit3vEle — Brettsey Daily | Fan Account ❤️‍🔥 (@BrettseyDaily) January 12, 2023

A long break for Chicago Fire

It’s going to be a while before fans of the show get to see how Christopher, Cindy, and the rest of the Herrmann family are doing. A second winter hiatus has begun, with the next new episode arriving on Wednesday, February 8.

This is certainly a scary situation when it comes to Cindy’s health, and it’s also worrisome how much of an impact it could have on Christopher just trying to do his job at Firehouse 51.

The good news is that they have Chief Boden squarely in their corner, but the Herrmanns may need to lean on more members of their 51 family in the near future.

For now, we will have to place a pin in that storyline and revisit it when Chicago Fire returns in February 2023.

More drama ahead during Chicago Fire Season 11

The folks at Firehouse 51 aren’t out of the woods when dealing with their villain, either, as Emma Jacobs will be coming back later this season to cause some more problems.

She has nothing left to lose after Violet Mikami took a recording of her blackmail scheme to the CFD bosses, possibly pushing Emma into a corner that will yield some ugly results.

In better news, Taylor Kinney gave a fun new interview where he spoke about what he did before joining the Chicago Fire cast and where he had his first on-screen kiss. Kinney plays firefighter Kelly Severide on the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.