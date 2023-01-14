Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney reveals first jobs, first kiss in fun new interview

Taylor Kinney continues to be one of the biggest stars on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney gave a new interview about his time on the show and what got him started in the industry.

Fans of the show know him quite well, as Taylor plays firefighter Kelly Severide on the hit drama.

While many characters have come and gone, Severide remains a static force at Firehouse 51.

But long before Taylor took on the role of Severide, he was still trying to get his footing within the industry.

“My first audition for Chicago Fire? I was in the circuit of auditioning a lot, so I was decent at it,” Taylor stated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I remember never having any anxiety. I was excited about it, and then you kind of leave it up to the powers that be,” Taylor elaborated.

Taylor Kinney talks about his first times

In the video interview shared below, Taylor goes into more depth about some of his first times, including his first real job and on-screen kiss.

“I carried golf clubs for older women who didn’t know how to play golf,” Taylor said as he told the story about his first job.

“It was frustrating, but I would make enough money to buy a medium, thin-crust pizza from Pizza Hut and rent a Blockbuster movie for a Saturday night. Thanks, old ladies!” he went on to add.

Watch the full video to see Taylor talk about his first on-screen kiss, which may have ended up on the cutting room floor for a humorous reason. We definitely need to see the behind-the-scenes footage from that shoot.

More to come from Chicago Fire Season 11

There has been some recent drama on the new Season 11 episodes of Chicago Fire, but there is much more to come.

Recently, the showrunners teased some drama still to come from Emma Jacobs, who may have nothing left to lose after Violet Mikami used a voice recording to make her look really bad. Did Violet go too far here? We shall see very soon.

And for fans who follow the other One Chicago shows, a huge villain is returning to Chicago P.D., which should lead to some dramatic moments coming up soon.

To watch some of the classic episodes that have featured Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, previous seasons of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock. That includes everything that has already aired during Season 11.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.