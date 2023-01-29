One Chicago TV schedule: February episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago shows are on another long hiatus, forcing fans of the show to wait for new content.

The good news is that many new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. left to debut later this winter and in the spring.

Even though NBC was heavily advertising February 8 for the new episodes, the network pushed back the One Chicago return date with very little fanfare.

And the updated primetime schedule for the next month at NBC confirms that fans will see that delay in the new episodes debuting.

This delay isn’t necessarily bad, as the exit of Taylor Kinney from Chicago Fire could require that show to refashion upcoming scripts.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the writers handle it without Kelly Severide there to lead the Rescue team.

Upcoming TV schedule for One Chicago

Below is a breakdown of which episodes will be airing during February. The trio of shows will still be airing each Wednesday night, but on some evenings, NBC will be showing repeats.

Chicago Med episodes:

February 1: (repeat) Season 8, Episode 3, Winning the Battle, But Still Losing the War

February 8: (repeat) Season 8, Episode 4, The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Teacher

February 15: Season 8, Episode 13, It’s an Ill Wind The Blows Nobody Good

February 22: Season 8, Episode 14, On Days Like Today… Silver Linings Become Lifelines

Chicago Fire episodes

February 1: (repeat) Season 11, Episode 4, The Center of the Universe

February 8: (repeat) Season 11, Episode 5, Haunted House

February 15: (new) Season 8, Episode 13, The Man of the Moment

February 22: Title unreleased for the new episode.

Chicago P.D. episodes:

February 1: (repeat) Season 10, Episode 4, Donde Vives

February 8: (repeat) Season 10, Episode 5, Pink Cloud

February 15: (new) Season 10, Episode 13, The Ghost in You

February 22: (new) Season 10, Episode 14, Trapped

More news and notes from One Chicago

Fans may be pleased to learn that Taylor Kinney is in the new episode of Chicago Fire, with filming already taking place for that installment.

As for the other shows, Chicago Med is going to experience a disaster, and Chicago P.D. will reference a past character when the shows return in February.

While the breaks are always difficult for fans who would love to see new content every week, at least all previous episodes from the One Chicago shows are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.