Chicago P.D. will reference Alvin Olinsky in dramatic new episode

Chicago P.D. has a new episode debuting soon that will be revisiting a character from the past.

It is clear that Alvin Olinsky will be referenced during the new TV promo and the early photos that have been released.

For several years, actor Elias Koteas played Detective Al Olinsky on the show, but the character died in the Season 5 finale.

Leading up to Olinsky’s death were quite a few terrific episodes of the show, including one where Hank Voight killed the man who had killed his son (Justin Voight).

Even though Voight had killed the man, DNA evidence linked the crime to Olinsky, who ended up going to prison for the murder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While in prison, Olinsky was stabbed numerous times by another inmate, leading to his death. To avenge Olinsky, Voight then killed the man who had done it.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 13 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the next new episode of Chicago P.D. ASA Chapman (played by Sara Bues) will likely lose an informant, forcing her to turn to Voight.

Voight has recent experience with losing an informant (Anna in Season 9 finale), and he is the right person to go to for a bit of vengeance. In the promo, we also see Voight standing at a mysterious grave.

Alvin Olinsky referenced on Chicago P.D.

Below is an image released by NBC ahead of the new episode, which is called The Ghost in You. It shows the opposite side of the headstone featured in the promo above, where we learn that Voight is visiting Olinsky’s grave.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

More news from One Chicago

Chicago P.D. fans have been pushing for the show to bring back Jay Halstead, leading to the topic trending on Twitter. It has undoubtedly created a lot of additional buzz for the NBC drama.

At the end of the last episode, an update on Upstead was given, but it isn’t one many viewers had been hoping to see as Season 10 continues to play out.

Elsewhere, shocking news came out as Taylor Kinney took leave from Chicago Fire. The situation may force the writers to re-write some components of episodes coming later in Season 11.

And on the One Chicago medical drama, a disaster will strike Chicago Med when the show finally returns from hiatus.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.