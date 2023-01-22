Chicago Med returns with a disaster at the hospital

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 13 won’t debut until late February 2023, but it is going to be a dramatic one.

A natural disaster is about to befall the hospital, putting the new boss in a precarious situation when it comes to the safety of his employees.

For any fans of the shows that haven’t heard yet, the One Chicago return date has been delayed.

Previously, the shows were slated to return on February 8, but a post from NBC indicated that everything got pushed back to later in the month.

The new episode is called It’s an Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good and that’s a heavy hint about what the doctors are going to be experiencing.

That episode is also going to feature a lot of the new actress on the Chicago Med cast.

Chicago Med’s first new episode in February 2023

“The storm of the century hits Med,” screams the text that accompanies the new TV promo for Chicago Med.

Only a few brief moments from the episode are teased in the new TV promo below, but it shows the power going out and what looks to be a tree crashing into the lobby.

The only one with any lines is actress S. Epatha Merkerson, who stars as Sharon Goodwin on the hit NBC show.

More news from One Chicago

The biggest news in the world of One Chicago is that Taylor Kinney took leave from Chicago Fire.

As one of the most recognizable faces from the Chicago shows, Taylor has played firefighter Kelly Severide since the very beginning.

Having him miss upcoming episodes is going to leave a huge hole in the show, especially since it is so soon after Jesse Spencer stopped playing Matthew Casey.

And speaking of exits, Chicago P.D. provided an Upstead update, giving some clarity about what is taking place with the characters.

Losing one of the main characters has led to a push by Chicago P.D. fans to bring back Jay Halstead. They even got the topic trending on social media again.

During the ongoing hiatus at NBC, fans can go back and use Peacock to stream every season of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. It’s a great way to catch up on episodes from the current seasons and also to re-watch some classic installments from the past.

As an additional reminder, Chicago Med returns with Season 8, Episode 13, on February 15.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.