Chicago Med cast adds new actress as Dr. Grace Song

Chicago Med cast changes have continued with the introduction of Dr. Grace Song.

Fans of the show first got to meet Dr. Song during Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 12, where she helped save the life of a sick boy.

Early in the night, new hospital boss Jack Dayton (played by Sasha Roiz) introduced Dr. Song to the ED.

Grace has been brought in to try to transform how emergency doctors work and figure out ways to make everything more efficient.

At first, Dr. Will Halstead balked at the idea, but when he couldn’t figure out how to save a sick boy, he turned to Grace for some help.

She was able to construct a database that was able to pinpoint the symptoms from this case and link them to a prior case, leading to a diagnosis that saved the patient.

Who plays Dr. Grace Song on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress T.V. Carpio is now a part of the Chicago Med cast, with more appearances of her character (Dr. Grace Song) slated to come with new episodes rolling out in February 2023.

T.V. has a lot of smaller acting credits to her name, but she was recently seen as Rachel on Big Sky. T.V. appeared in nine episodes of the hit ABC show.

And back in 2013, T.V. was featured in 11 episodes of The Client List as Shelby Prince.

On the big screen, she played Prudence in the 2007 film, Across the Universe.

As for her full name, that’s Teresa Victoria.

“Having so much fun playing here and I’m loving #Chicago town!” she captioned a new Instagram post shared below that features one of her big scenes on Chicago Med.

To go back and watch Dr. Grace Song appearing for the first time, Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 12 (called We All Know What They Say About Assumptions) is available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.