Chicago P.D. fans trending in efforts to bring back Jay Halstead

Chicago P.D. fans want Jay Halstead back on the show, and they want it to happen right now.

For years, actor Jesse Lee Soffer played Halstead on the hit NBC show, and he decided to walk away early in Season 10.

The decision actually came before that, but Jesse agreed to come back for a few episodes in Season 10 to help wrap things up.

On the show, Jay is married to Detective Hailey Upton, even though he hasn’t appeared in the past nine episodes.

A huge moment took place at the end of the latest episode, though, when Hailey found out that Jay had extended his tour and would not be coming home anytime soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That seems to spell the end for Upstead, leading to that couple’s name trending on Twitter. Now, #BringBackJayHalstead is trending in a big way.

Chicago P.D. fans cause the show to trend again

On Saturday, January 21, Chicago P.D. fans got the latest hashtag from the show trending. This has become a regular occurrence with die-hard One Chicago fans.

Could all of this fan support lead to Jesse wanting to come back and play Halstead again?

Jay Halstead is trending again on social media. Pic credit: @RyanAtAC/Twitter

Quite a few nice tributes to actor Jesse Lee Soffer and his character, Detective Jay Halstead, have been filling up Twitter over the past few days.

A fun video featuring Jesse and Joe Minoso (he plays Joe Cruz on Chicago Fire) was shared by one fan.

Another fan shared a live video that a director from Chicago P.D. posted where fans were asking her to fix Upstead.

And, of course, there were a lot of fans showcasing the Upstead relationship through posts… like the one below.

Is Chicago P.D. about to go in a new direction?

It appears that the writers have finally given Upton the realization that Halstead is not coming back, which could lead her down a darker path than the one she has been walking.

For a while now, it has seemed like Upton was starting to shift how she does the job, culminating in her belief that Sean O’Neal should just die after his dad shot him.

Could Upton become the next Hank Voight? Where she is now willing to do anything to get the job done and to make sure that the worst criminals pay for their crimes?

It looks like fans may have to wait a while to find out, with NBC delaying the return of Chicago P.D. until later this winter.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen the other big news from One Chicago, Taylor Kinney has taken leave from Chicago Fire. For years, Taylor played firefighter Kelly Severide on the hit show.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.