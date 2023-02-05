Chicago Med return: Synopsis, TV promo for new episode

Chicago Med finally returns with a new episode on February 15.

It’s been a while since the last new installment of the show, and the break got extended, with NBC pushing everything back a week.

From the TV promo, this looks to be an “event” episode, with a storm descending on the hospital that could cause a lot of drama.

Viewers are also going to see a lot more of the new cast members that have joined the show as tech employees for boss Jack Dayton.

It might be advisable for Chicago Med fans to go back and watch the previous episode again (Season 8, Episode 12) because there are a lot of new faces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All episodes that have already debuted are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 13 synopsis

“A brutal storm rocks Chicago. Will encourages Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient,” begins the synopsis for the February 15 episode of Chicago Med.

“Hannah rushes to the hospital to help Archer’s pregnant patient. Maggie’s concern for Ben consumes her,” continues the synopsis for Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good.

It looks like a lot is going to be taking place when the show returns, and the synopsis makes it clear that Dr. Dean Archer is back at work, despite getting fired for damaging some of the fancy equipment at the updated hospital.

Below is the quick TV promo that NBC put out for this episode. Ignore the February 8 date attached to it.

More news from One Chicago

In some exciting news, Chicago Fire made a list of the best firefighting shows that have been on television.

Behind the scenes, though, there was some bad news, as Taylor Kinney had to leave Chicago Fire. It has been called a temporary absence, but only time will tell.

Over at Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer was back on the set. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to play Detective Jay Halstead in new episodes but rather to serve as a director for an upcoming episode.

The show is going to be heading in a new direction when it comes to Detective Hailey Upton, especially after what happened at the end of the last new episode.

For anyone who forgot what went down, Chicago P.D. gave a big Upstead update, forcing Hailey to look at some hard truths.

There are a lot of new episodes of Chicago Med left to debut this winter and spring, so despite the extended hiatus that is still underway, fans should have a lot to look forward to over the next few months.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.