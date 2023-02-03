Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. do not return on February 8

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all advertised a return date of February 8, but that is no longer the case.

For fans of the shows that tuned in to the last new episodes in January, NBC advertised February 8 as the drop date for new content.

Unfortunately, the network ended up pushing everything back, so the date on those television promos might have people tuning in on a wrong night.

There had been rumors that Taylor Kinney taking leave from Chicago Fire was one of the reasons that everything had to be pushed back.

The good news is that Kinney is still playing firefighter Kelly Severide in the next new episode of Fire.

And the next new episode of Chicago Med is going to be “event” television, with a disaster set to descend.

The new episodes for the One Chicago shows will arrive the evening of Wednesday, February 15. It’s not too long of a delay, but the good news is that the episodes are finished filming and ready to go.

Here is the full February schedule for One Chicago, including the episode titles and which ones are repeated on NBC.

There are a lot of new episodes from the trio of Chicago-based shows left to debut this winter and spring, so fans don’t need to be worried about the seasons coming to an end soon.

Within those episodes, a shocking return by Emma Jacobs will take place, with the former paramedic not quite done causing drama for the people of Firehouse 51.

A new actress on Chicago Med will also get a lot of screen time, especially with a new boss in charge. That new boss Jack Dayton (played by Sasha Roiz) is already causing some waves with his need to innovate.

Over at Chicago P.D., the show is going to be heading in a new direction now, following that big Upstead update.

And speaking of the actor who used to play Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer is back on set in a new role.

To catch up on any of the episodes that have previously aired, everything is available for streaming on Peacock. That includes the first 12 episodes from Chicago Med Season 8, Chicago Fire Season 11, and Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.