Chicago Fire makes list of ‘Best Firefighter TV Shows of All Time’

Chicago Fire continues to be one of the most-watched dramas on television, routinely winning its timeslot on Wednesday nights.

Now in its 11th season, the show has had a lot of casting changes over the years, but the fans continue to stick with it.

Lasting this long and bringing in millions of viewers every week has landed the Dick Wolf show on a new list of the best firefighter TV shows of all time.

Constructed by Us Weekly, the list includes a lot of classics from over the years, and there is also a new show that has already garnered a lot of interest from viewers and critics.

That new show is Fire Country, which debuted this past fall on CBS. It covers the exploits of a California wildfire team that works in conjunction with a camp of firefighting convicts.

Fire Country has already been picked up for a second season, with the early episodes from Season 1 already available for streaming on Paramount+.

What are the best firefighting shows of all time?

In addition to Chicago Fire and Fire Country, there are a lot of exciting firefighting shows that made the list. Below is that list, which also includes a few shows that are still on TV.

Chicago Fire

Fire Country

Third Watch

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Rescue Me

Station 19

Emergency!

Code Red

Tacoma FD

The Smoke

Live Rescue

More news from Chicago Fire

Some big news came out about the show recently when it was revealed that Taylor Kinney has taken leave from Chicago Fire.

Taylor has played Kelly Severide on the show since the very beginning, but he may end up being absent from some episodes later this spring.

The good news is that Severide is featured in the next new episode, so at least fans will get to see a lot of him before the character possibly misses a few weeks.

A tease has also been made by the showrunners about what will happen with Cindy Herrmann and her health scare. In the last episode of the show, it was revealed that things are worse than anticipated.

For any One Chicago fans who haven’t heard the news, the return date at NBC got pushed back. It means everyone will have to wait just a little while longer for the new episodes to arrive.

In the meantime, every episode of Chicago Fire that has already debuted this season is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where viewers can tune in to content from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.