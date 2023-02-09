Chicago P.D. new episode: Voight faces past demons

Chicago P.D. returns from its long winter hiatus with a dramatic new episode on February 15.

“A vendetta. A double cross. A P.D. worth the wait,” reads the tagline for the new installment.

Even though Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 13 was advertised as debuting on February 8, NBC pushed it back a week.

Now, the One Chicago shows are finally getting close to returning, and the next two episodes of Chicago P.D. could be outstanding.

That will include the 200th episode of Chicago P.D., which may seem like a movie for viewers tuning in live. It’s going to be must-see television for the Wednesday night lineup.

But first, a new episode called The Ghost in You will have ASA Chapman turning to Hank Voight for some vengeance.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 13 synopsis

“Voight and the team help ASA Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman’s informant mysteriously disappeared,” begins the intense synopsis for the new episode of Chicago P.D.

“The investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman’s past,” reads the rest of the synopsis.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for February 15 episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the next new episode of Chicago P.D. It looks intense, and it finishes with Voight standing at a familiar gravesite.

More from Chicago P.D.

Recently, Jesse Lee Soffer was back on the set, even though he wasn’t playing Detective Jay Halstead this time around.

Jesse was brought in to direct an upcoming episode of the show, and he was photographed quite a bit by fans in the area. It should be very interesting to see his perspective on the show and the characters now that he is behind the camera.

And as a reminder, on the show’s last new episode, a big Upstead update was provided. It is going to lead to a change in the way Detective Hailey Upton acts from here on out.

In the TV promo shared above, it was teased that Voight is standing at the grave of someone familiar, and that’s exactly what is happening. He has taken the time to visit the gravesite of Alvin Olinsky, a former detective from Intelligence that was murdered.

For any Chicago P.D. fans who need a reminder about what happened, here is a summary of what happened to Al Olinsky on the show. All of the episodes that featured him as a big part of the team are also available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.