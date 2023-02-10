Chicago Fire spoilers: An important storyline revealed

Chicago Fire spoilers about Sam Carver have been revealed this week and this could lead to a lot of drama on the show.

It was in the season premiere episode that Carver first appeared, with the character played by actor Jake Lockett.

Carver was brought in by Chief Boden to fill the slot on Truck 81 that had been vacated by Mason.

The new character came with a lot of baggage, though, and a history with Stella Kidd that went back to the academy.

Early on, Carver butted heads with fellow firefighter Blake Gallo quite a bit, but they worked out their differences and appear to be on the same page.

When Kidd was nearly killed after a rocket-propelled grenade went off, a switch was flipped inside of Carver that has him fearing for the safety of his lieutenant. They talked it out, and he also talked about how he got those scars as a kid.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Sam Carver

As the One Chicago shows prepare to come back from a long winter hiatus, a big storyline about the show has also been released.

When asked whether or not Carver will have a love life on Chicago Fire, co-showrunner Andrea Newman provided some interesting details.

“Carver will definitely have upcoming love interests, including one who is a very familiar face at 51,” Newman told Inside Line.

“This, of course, will cause all kinds of intrigue at the firehouse,” she went on to add.

It certainly seemed like Carver has eyes for Kidd now, but she is married to Kelly Severide. As for the other ladies at Firehouse 51, Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami are newly single, so could this pertain to them?

Wouldn’t it be dramatic, though, if they are referring to fallen paramedic Emma Jacobs? Could she get her hooks into Carver?

No matter who ends up being the “love interest” for Carver from 51, it could lead to a lot of drama down the line.

Much more to come from One Chicago

The trio of Chicago-based shows took another long break this winter, forcing fans to wait for new episodes to roll out. That wait is nearly over, and the shows are back on February 15.

The new episode of Chicago Fire will feature Kelly Severide, which is a good thing since actor Taylor Kinney has taken a leave of absence from the program. This one was filmed before he had to take some time away.

And over at Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer just finished filming a new episode that will debut in the spring. This time around, he is behind the camera.

Before the new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 11 start arriving, it might be a good idea for fans to go back and watch the previous few. There are a lot of storylines that will be continuing, and it has been almost a month since new content aired.

All previous episodes of the show can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.